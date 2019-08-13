Bottom line: College students at a dozen additional universities across the country will be able to carry their student IDs on their iPhone or Apple Watch this school year, eliminating the need for a separate physical ID card to access dorm rooms, buy lunch and get into sporting events.

Students at the University of Oklahoma, the University of Alabama, Temple University, Johns Hopkins University, Marshall University, Duke University and Mercer University already have access to Apple’s contactless student IDs.

Soon, they’ll be joined by students at Clemson University, Georgetown University, the University of Tennessee, the University of Kentucky, the University of San Francisco, the University of Vermont, Arkansas State University, South Dakota State University, Norfolk State University, Louisburg College, the University of North Alabama and Chowan University.

To use, simply hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near a card reader where physical student ID cards are accepted – both on and off campus. Credentials are protected by two-factor authentication, we’re told.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services, said students across the country have already used the contactless ID cards to open more than four million doors on campuses and purchase 1.25 million meals.

Apple is using the opportunity to bake in support for CBORD, Allegion and HID, some of the top names in campus credential verification, so even more students will be able to add their IDs to Apple Wallet.