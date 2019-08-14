In context: By this point, most active YouTube viewers have probably heard of the "adpocalypse," or any number of other monetization-related issues their favorite creators face on a daily basis. Ever since YouTube first caught flak for showing ads on controversial videos, the platform has become much more careful about which videos it allows monetization on.

In many cases, YouTubers will have seemingly-benign videos demonetized for reasons they often never understand. Sometimes, the word "shooting" (regardless of context) can trigger the site's algorithms, and other times, the occasional curse word is enough. In some cases, YouTube will even switch monetization off channel-wide, though this nuclear option usually occurs for other reasons; such as a YouTuber publishing "reused" or "repetitious" content.

At any rate, this seemingly arbitrary approach to demonetization has upset many creators, and harmed their bottom line in a very noticeable way. To help stem some of the damage it has inadvertently caused with its ad policies, the Google-owned video platform has reportedly begun to invite some creators (those in the YouTube Partner Program [YPP]) to take part in a "pilot program."

The pilot program prompts demonetized creators to make a video informing YouTube staff about their channel, their creative process, and the sort of content they make. Upon receiving this video, YouTube staff will review it and consider turning the creator's monetization back on within 7 days.

This information comes from an email screenshot posted on the r/YouTube subreddit, and it has been confirmed by YouTube. This program should come as a breath of fresh air for creators who have had their livelihoods damaged by YouTube's ever-changing ad policies. Time will tell whether or not the program will leave its beta state and roll out for all creators, but we'll update you if that happens.

Image credit: Shutterstock