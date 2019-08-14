Something to look forward to: Any NFS fans out there? You might want to pause your Forza game and give some of the attention back to the franchise that deservedly lost it in the process of churning out increasingly forgettable racing games. Called Need for Speed Heat, EA's next iteration of its long-running (25 years) franchise is set to be revealed on Wednesday, 6 am PDT / 9 pm EDT / 2 pm BST.

Glance at the rather stern looking driver who seems to be looking for revenge in her striped two-door white racing car (can you make out the model?) in what is one of the thumbnails for the upcoming trailer for 2019's Need for Speed Heat. The title for the latest racing game comes from another leaked image that AllGamers spotted from YouTube's publicly accessible backend.

Given the stylistic choices and the tattooed woman, fans are expecting this year's NFS to take place in Miami with a story mode like Payback that released two years ago. Here's hoping that NFS Heat brings a much improved story (less cringy dialogues with better acting) and drops the atrocious loot-boxes that ruined the last iteration for many racing fans.

Surprisingly, the game was absent at this year's E3 with community manager Ben Walke posting at the time about the decision. "Will we be doing anything in June? No. It’s as simple as that, but we wanted to give you a heads up before you started asking “where are you?” Our goal is to deliver a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of NFS, rather than a series of promotional events. The game matters most – a sentiment we bet you share with us," suggesting that the team wanted to polish things even further and keep anticipation levels high among fans.

As expected, cars will "naturally top the list" in the racing game, along with customization at the "beating heart of what we do" says Ben.

The trailer for the game is set to premiere in a few hours. Since the game does have great nostalgic value including the likes of Need for Speed 2 (1998), Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed (2000), the NFS Underground series (2003 and 2004), Most Wanted (2005) and Carbon (2006), with hits and misses for later releases, it's been more than a decade since the last NFS title truly struck a chord with loyal fans.

The brand image built during its glory days is still what keeps the momentum going with fans expecting this year's Need for Speed Heat to be a return to form for the franchise.