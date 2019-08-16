What just happened? Sony's hugely popular PS4 console may have reached its peak in terms of sales but its customers can still look forward to accessorizing their hardware with the announcement of four new colors for its DualShock 4 controller and a matching Rose Gold Headset to go along with one of the color options.

Adding to its 25+ color range for the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, Sony has added four new ones just in case it previously didn't catch your eye or you're looking to replace your six-year-old controller with a shiny new Titanium Blue option.

The remaining three colors include Electric Purple, Red Camouflage (a bit of an oxymoron if you think about it) and a Rose Gold option. The latter color is also gracing its Wireless Headset called the Rose Gold Edition.

The DualShock 4 controllers will be available for purchase in September at participating retailers in the US and Canada for $64.99 (US) and $74.99 (CAN) respectively with the Rose Gold headset launching a bit late in November costing $99.99 (US)/$119.99 (CAN).