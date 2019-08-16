Why it matters: A lot of people still aren’t fans of the Epic Games Store, but it continues to try and tempt users onto its service by offering a combination of exclusives and free games. When it comes to the latter, Epic is currently offering not one but two titles at the cost of zero dollars: Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.

As before, grabbing these free games only requires an Epic Games Store account. Once they’re in your library, you own them forever. It’s the third time in a month that Epic has offered two free games in a week, which shows how much they’re trying to entice those who won’t move beyond Steam.

Unlike most free games, which tend to be at least a couple of years old, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden only released on December 4 last year. Those who recently paid full price for it, as I almost did, will doubtlessly be annoyed it's now free, though it’s a bit surprising to see a game not even eight months old being given away.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, which is based on the table-top role-playing game, mixes the turn-based combat of XCOM with real-time stealth and exploration mechanics. It has a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam, where it’s still full price, and received many glowing reviews from publications such as GameSpot.

Hyper Light Drifter, meanwhile, isn’t as recent, having been released in 2016, but it's equally well-reviewed. This action-adventure RPG is an homage to 16-bit games and has been described as mixing elements of Diablo’s dungeon crawling with exploration akin to The Legend of Zelda.

The free games are available now up until August 22, at which point the classic puzzle platformer Fez will become the next freebie.