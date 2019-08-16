In brief: Micron said users can expect an approximately 40 percent reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products, making them an attractive option for artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous vehicles, mobile devices, network infrastructure, graphics and gaming applications.

Micron this week started mass production of 16Gb DDR4 products on the 1Z nanometer manufacturing process.

In announcing the advancement, Micron said its 1Z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers “substantially higher bit density” as well as performance enhancements and a lower cost compared to its previous generation 1Y nm node.

1X, 1Y and 1Z are standard nomenclature in the memory industry, designating first-, second- and third-generation 10 nm-class processes, respectively. As Guru3D highlights, “1X could mean 19 to 17 nm, 1Y may stand for 16 to 14 nm and 1Z for 13 to 10 nm.”

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology development for Micron Technology, said “development and mass production of the industry’s smallest feature size DRAM node are a testament to Micron’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, especially at a time when DRAM scaling is becoming extremely complex.”

The memory maker also announced that it is now volume shipping 16Gb low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) DRAM in UFS-based multichip packages (uMCP4) for mobile device makers seeking smaller packages with lower power requirements for improved battery life.

Samsung back in March announced its 1Z-nm 8Gb DDR4 would be entering mass production within the second half of the year to accommodate high-end PCs and enterprise servers scheduled for launch in 2020.

Masthead credit: memory module by Nor Gal