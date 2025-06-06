Something to look forward to: Micron has begun shipping qualification samples of what it claims is the world's first LPDDR5X memory built on the 1γ (1-gamma) process node. Touted as the industry's fastest LPDDR5X RAM, this new memory technology is designed to boost AI performance and improve battery efficiency in flagship smartphones.

According to Micron, the 1γ-based memory modules deliver eye-popping speeds of up to 10.7 Gbps and offer up to 20 percent power savings compared to the company's existing LPDDR5X solutions. This boost in performance and efficiency is expected to be a key selling point as on-device AI processing becomes increasingly central to modern smartphones.

The 496-ball LPDDR5X packages, available in 8GB and 16GB modules, are just 0.61 mm thick – at least six percent thinner than competing products, according to Micron. This slimmer profile could enable more innovative smartphone designs and potentially accelerate the adoption of ultra-thin and foldable devices.

Micron's internal testing suggests that the 1γ-based memory enables a 30 percent faster response when providing location-based restaurant recommendations and over 50 percent faster results when translating an English voice inquiry into Spanish text for directions.

Based on Micron's sixth-generation 10nm-class DRAM node, the 1γ-based memory is also up to 25 percent faster when responding to requests for car purchase recommendations based on vehicle type, affordability, and desired infotainment and safety features.

In addition to smartphones, the 1γ-based chips are expected to be used in data center servers, AI PCs, and automobiles. Micron's partners are currently sampling 16GB versions of the new memory, with 8GB and 32GB variants expected to be available when it officially launches in 2026.

Beyond its super-fast LPDDR5X RAM, Micron is also developing next-generation PCIe 6.0 SSDs that deliver remarkable bandwidth. At DesignCon 2025 in March, the company showcased a data center SSD that achieved sequential read speeds exceeding 27 GB/s.

Micron raised the bar again last month with a demo of the prototype Micron 9650 Pro PCIe 6.0 SSD, offering sequential read and write speeds of up to 30.25 GB/s. However, it's still in the test-bench phase, so don't expect to install one in your gaming rig just yet.