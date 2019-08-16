In brief: Walmart’s e-commerce sales were also likely positively influenced by the company’s multi-day summer sales event. Like other retailers, Walmart’s sale was timed to counter Amazon’s massive Prime Day sales event. Amazon, for what it’s worth, said its Prime Day 2019 sales event surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Walmart in its latest earnings report said e-commerce sales in the US increased 37 percent year-over-year thanks in part to strong growth in its online grocery business.

The big-box retailer now has more than 1,100 grocery delivery locations in the US and more than 2,700 pickup locations where shoppers can order groceries online and pick them up at their local store. The company is even planning to launch a delivery service later this year called InHome Delivery in which Walmart employees can deliver groceries directly to your fridge, even if you aren’t home.

The controversial service will require the installation of a smart lock on your door. Employees will use a one-time code to gain entry and wear a body camera during delivery which customers can use to watch the delivery remotely.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said they are gaining market share and are on track to exceed their original earnings expectations for the year. “That’s possible because of the work our associates do every day,” McMillon added.

