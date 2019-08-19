Highly anticipated: The game’s creator, CD Projekt Red, also released a developer diary for Gamescom 2019 that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the title. It even delves into the character of Johnny Silverhand who, as you may know, is played by Keanu Reeves.

Google during a livestream on Monday revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 is destined for its upcoming game streaming service, Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t the only game that Google showcased today. Also coming to the streaming service is Mortal Kombat 11, GRID, Darksiders Genesis, The Elder Scrolls Online, Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Farming Simulator 19, Windjammers 2, Orcs Must Die! 3, Samurai Shodown, Watch Dogs: Legion, Borderlands 3, Superhot, Kine and Destroy All Humans!

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020. Google didn’t confirm whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will hit Stadia the same day as other platforms.

