Through the looking glass: Playing as a bird in Red Dead Redemption 2 looks surprisingly attractive yet until we know how the mod is done (as best I can tell, the creator isn't talking), we have to take this with a grain of salt. Is it all just an elaborate hoax or is the creator simply wanting to protect his methods as to not get shut down by Rockstar?

YouTuber jedijosh920 recently created a mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 that allows players to explore the vast game world as one of the many birds that populate the environment. What’s that, you say? The senseless violence is what makes Red Dead Redemption 2 so great? I couldn’t agree more, but after watching the serene 24-minute aerial jaunt, I’ve had a change of heart.

While I’m far from a birder, I did gain a new appreciation for our feathered friends here. And huge props to Rockstar as well. They absolutely nailed the audio, from the constant flapping of the birds’ wings to their various calls and close encounters with others of the avian variety.

And the views, oh, the views! I knew this was a visually stunning game but I had no idea just how much attention to detail the developers injected.

Worth noting is the fact that birds aren’t invincible. Hit the ground too hard or catch a stray bullet from a gunfight and it’ll be lights out.

