What just happened? Xbox industrial designers Monique Chatterjee and Carl Ledbetter recently sat down for an in-depth discussion regarding the Xbox One controller. The 26-minute chat covers literally every Xbox One controller ever made, from the the Day One edition that shipped in 2013 and the Elite controller to various bundle themes and Xbox Design Lab creations.

While it’s neat to see the massive collection, the real highlight is learning about some of the rare controllers that were never released to the public including the prototype that was sent to developers pre-launch and the controller made for Xbox Addict, a gamer that passed away in 2018. There are so many that Chatterjee at one point has to consult her notes to recall some of the details.

I’m personally fond of the Phantom White Special Edition and the Elite Gears of War 4 Limited Edition.

The timing of the feature is especially fitting as Microsoft and Sony are already turning their attention to the next generation with Project Scarlett and the PlayStation 5.

