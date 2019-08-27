If World of Warcraft Classic's recent launch isn't enough to satisfy your desire for a nostalgic PC gaming experience, perhaps Activision's latest announcement will fit the bill. The publisher today confirmed via YouTube that its Spyro: Reignited Trilogy won't be an Xbox One and PlayStation 4-only offering in the near future. Starting on September 3, 2019, the Reignited Trilogy will be available on PC and the Nintendo Switch.

For the unaware, the Reignited Trilogy is a collection of graphically revamped, but functionally identical versions of the original Spyro games; the first of which launched on the PlayStation 1 back in 1998. As briefly mentioned before, the Trilogy has been available on the Xbox One and PS4 since November 13, 2018.

It brings new models, improved lighting, smoother textures, and a number of other visual and control improvements to the franchise; without significantly altering the core experience. In other words, the levels may look different, but they'll play the same.

I've tried the Trilogy myself, and while I got lost more than a few times due to the increased visual noise and environmental details, it was nice to enjoy some of my favorite classic games in a new way. Based on the reviews the Trilogy has received so far, it seems many other gamers feel the same way. You can see the Trilogy's before-and-after improvements in the video above.

At any rate, if the Reignited Trilogy sounds like your cup of tea, you can pre-order it on PC via Steam or through the Nintendo Game Store on the Switch (or your retailer of choice) right now for $39.99. The Trilogy includes Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage, and -- my personal favorite -- Spyro: Year of the Dragon.