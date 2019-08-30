Labor Day tech weekend: 89 hand-picked deals on PC hardware, laptops, audio gear and electronics
Also save on Dell, Apple, and Amazon devices
Dell has been offering good discounts on desktop and laptop PCs the whole week and they're still going strong with their Labor Day sale. You will find the best deals in this post including a $600 discount on a 4K XPS 13 laptop among others. There are noteworthy discounts on Apple, Google and Amazon devices, as well as select deals on award winning hardware including Sony's noise-cancelling headphones (20% off), Samsung's 970 Evo NVMe SSDs, and our favorite mouse, the Razer Deathadder Elite selling at half its list price.
Featured Deals
- Today Only: Razer DeathAdder Elite 16,000 DPI Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99).
- Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Laptop for $999.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTXPS133 - list price $1599.99).
- Select Users: Amazon Smart Plug for $5 at Amazon (use code: AMZNPLUG - list price $24.99).
- Today Only: HP OMEN Intel Core i7-8700K 6-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2080, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1599.99 at Amazon (list price $2099.99).
- Sony Premium WH1000XM Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $279 at PCMag Shop (list price $349).
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 at Amazon (list price $799).
- Anker PowerCore 10000 PD 10000mAh USB-C Portable Charger with 18W Power Delivery for $29.99 at Amazon (use code: LABOR135 - list price $45.99).
- 55" LG OLED C9 Series 4K HDTV w/ 120Hz @ 4K, HDMI 2.1, AMD FreeSync for $1449 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $2196.99).
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for $29.99 at Amazon (list price $49.99).
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $359.99 at Amazon (list price $429).
- Dell PowerEdge T30 Intel Xeon E3-1225v5 Quad-core Mini Tower Server for $299 at Dell (list price $788).
Networking, Storage and Components
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $149.99).
- WD Black 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD for $79.99 (1TB for $160) at Amazon (list price $109.99).
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5" Internal SSD for $96.99 at Amazon (list price $109.99).
- Intel Core i7-9700K 8-Core Desktop Processor (up to 4.9GHz Turbo) for $339.99 at Amazon (list price $409.99).
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X 12-Core Processor (up to 4.3GHz Max Boost) for $377.97 at Amazon (list price $649).
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X 6-Core Processor with Wraith Spire Cooler (up to 4.2GHz Boost) for $147 at Amazon (list price $259.99).
- TP-Link Archer AX6000 WiFi 6 8-Stream Smart WiFi Router for $269.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99).
Laptops
- Asus ROG STRIX Intel i5-9300H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p 120Hz Laptop with GTX 1660Ti, 512GB SSD for $999 at Walmart (list price $1299).
- Dell XPS 13 9370 Intel Core i7-8550U Quad-core 13.3" 4K UHD Touch Laptop for $999.99 at Dell (use code: DBLTXPS133 - list price $1599.99).
- Dell New XPS 15 7590 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with GTX 1650 for $1249.99 at Dell (list price $1549.99).
- Dell G7 15 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p IPS Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 128B SSD + 1TB HDD for $999.99 at Dell (list price $1349.99).
- Alienware m15 Intel Core i7-8750H 6-core 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1060 for $912.99 at Dell (use code: IGD17 - list price $1379.99).
- Dell New Vostro 15 7000 Intel Core i5-9300H Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with GTX 1050, 256GB SSD for $799 at Dell (list price $1427.14).
- Today Only: Acer Predator Helios 300 Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core 15.6" 144Hz 1080p Gaming Laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $999 at Amazon (list price $1199.99).
- Asus VivoBook F510QA AMD A12-9720P Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 at Walmart (list price $399).
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: BIZLT299 - list price $780.42).
- Dell Vostro 15 3000 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop for $559 at Dell (list price $1027.14).
- Dell Vostro 14 5000 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 14" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with GeForce MX130, 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $739 at Dell (list price $1355.71).
- HP Pavilion 14 Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-core 14" 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $499 at Walmart (list price $699).
- HP 14 AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 14" Laptop with Radeon Vega 3 Graphics for $269 at Walmart (list price $379.99).
- HP 15 Intel Core i3-7100U 15.6" Laptop for $269 at Walmart (list price $399).
- Dell Latitude 15 3500 Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop with GeForce MX130, 256GB SSD for $879 at Dell (list price $1427.14).
- Dell Precision 15 3000 Intel i7-8850H 6-Core 15.6" 1080p Win10 Pro Laptop NVIDIA Quadro P1000 for $1399 at Dell (list price $2261).
- Lenovo Tab 4 32GB 10.1" Android Tablet for $119.99 at Amazon (list price $179.99).
Desktop Computers
- Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99).
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with 12GB RAM for $499.99 at Dell (list price $649.99).
- Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + $200 Visa Prepaid Card for $1576.99 at Dell (use code: IGD17 - list price $2129.99).
- Overpowered DTW3 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1299 at Walmart (list price $2099).
- Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop for $549 at Dell (list price $998.57).
- Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core Win10 Pro SFF Desktop for $349 at Dell (list price $712.86).
Monitors and PC Accessories
- Alienware AW2518HF 25" 240Hz 1ms 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $279.99 at Dell (list price $499.99).
- Dell SE2419H 24" 1080p IPS LED-backlit Monitor + $50 Visa Prepaid Card for $139.99 at Dell (list price $199.99).
- Today Only: Acer Predator XB271HK 27" 4K IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC for $499.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99).
- Today Only: Acer EI491CR 49" 3840x1080 144Hz Curved Monitor with AMD FreeSync2 for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).
- Logitech Crayon Stylus (For 6th Gen iPad, 3rd Gen iPad Air, 5th Gen iPad Mini) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).
Amazon Devices and Services
- Ring Alarm Home Security System 8-Piece Kit + 3rd Gen Echo Dot for $189 at Amazon (list price $239).
- Blink XT2 1080p Smart Wireless Security 2-Camera Kit for $139.99 (1 Camera $80, 3 Camera $200, 5 Camera $300) at Amazon (list price $179.99).
- Amazon Cloud Cam 1080p Security Camera for $89.99 at Amazon (list price $119.99).
- Still Live: 20% off Kindle Unlimited 6-Month Subscription (33% off 12-Months, 40% off 24-Months) at Amazon.
Apple Devices
- Apple Mac mini with 8th gen Intel Core i3 Quad-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $699 (with i5 Core and 256GB SSD $999) at Amazon (list price $799).
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 at Amazon (list price $159).
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179 at Amazon (list price $199).
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $359.99 at Amazon (list price $429).
- Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm Smartwatch for $229 at Walmart (list price $379).
- Apple iPad 32GB 9.7" Retina WiFi Tablet (2018 Model) for $249 at Walmart (list price $329).
- Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet for $674.99 at Amazon (list price $799).
- Apple iPod Touch 128GB (6th Gen) for $229 at Walmart (list price $299).
HDTVs & Home Entertainment
- 55" LG OLED C9 Series 4K HDTV w/ 120Hz @ 4K, HDMI 2.1, AMD FreeSync for $1449 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $2196.99).
- 65" LG OLED E9 Series 4K Cinema Glass HDTV w/ 4.2ch Audio for $2599 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $3796).
- 75" LG Nanocell 9 Series 4K HDR HDTV w/ AI ThinQ for $1799 at PCMag Shop (use code: SAVE300 - list price $2396).
- 65" VIZIO P-Series Quantum X PX65-G1 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV with 384 Dimming Zones for $1398 at Walmart (list price $2198).
- 65" Vizio M658-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $698 at Walmart (list price $998).
- 55" Vizio M558-G1 M-Series Quantum 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $498 at Walmart (list price $828).
- 70" Sony XBR70X830F 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $998 at Walmart (list price $1998).
- 65" Samsung UN65RU7200 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV for $697.99 at Walmart (list price $899.99).
- 58" Hisense 58H6550E 4K UHD HDR Android Smart LED TV for $299.99 at Walmart (list price $428).
- 55" Hisense H8F 4K UHD Smart LED HDTV for $399.99 (65" for $600) at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- 43" LG 43UK6200PUA 4K UHD HDR Smart LED HDTV for $239.99 at Walmart (list price $348).
- 43" Toshiba 43LF621U19 4K UHD HDR Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV for $199.99 at Amazon (list price $330).
- Samsung HW-Q80R 5.1.2ch 370W 13-Speaker Soundbar w/ Wireless 8" Subwoofer for $699.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $1199.99).
- Samsung HW-Q70R 5.1ch 330W 7-Speaker Soundbar w/ Wireless 8" Subwoofer for $549.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $799.99).
- Samsung HW-Q60R 5.1Ch 360W 8-Speaker Soundbar w/ Wireless 6.5" Subwoofer for $329.99 at PCMag Shop (list price $499.99).
- Denon AVR-X3600H 9.2Ch 4K HDR UHD AV Receiver (2019 Model) for $899 at Amazon (list price $1099).
- Klipsch Black Reference 5.1Ch Home Theater Speaker System for $499 at Amazon (list price $999).
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K UHD HDR Media Player for $49 at Walmart (list price $59).
Electronics and Phones
- Razer Phone 2 64GB 5.7" 2560x1440 120Hz UltraMotion Smartphone for $399.99 at Amazon (list price $799.99).
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 at Amazon (list price $799).
- Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $599 at Amazon (list price $899).
- Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display for $99 at Walmart (list price $149).
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker for $29 at Walmart (list price $49).
- GoPro HERO 7 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $329 at Amazon (list price $399.99).
- Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with 2 Controllers for $299.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99).
- Anker PowerCore 10000 PD 10000mAh USB-C Portable Charger with 18W Power Delivery for $29.99 at Amazon (use code: LABOR135 - list price $45.99).
- Anker PowerWave 10W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 at Amazon (use code: LABOR2503 - list price $13.49).
Headphones, Speakers & Audio
- Sony Premium WH1000XM Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $279 at PCMag Shop (list price $349).
- Jabra Elite 85h Noise Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $299.99).
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $159.99 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $39 at Walmart (list price $99.95).
- JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $219.95 at Amazon (list price $299.95).
- Anker Soundcore Motion B 12W Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $17.99 at Amazon (Clip $2 Coupon - list price $29.99).
Tools & Home Improvement
- eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell for $109.99 at Amazon (use code: EUFYDB99 - list price $159.99).
- iRobot Roomba 960 WiFi Robot Vacuum for $499 at Walmart (list price $699.99).
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 at Amazon (use code: 20LABORDAY - list price $279.99).
- Bissell Big Green Professional Grade Carpet Cleaner Machine for $319.99 at Amazon (list price $429.99).
