Dell has been offering good discounts on desktop and laptop PCs the whole week and they're still going strong with their Labor Day sale. You will find the best deals in this post including a $600 discount on a 4K XPS 13 laptop among others. There are noteworthy discounts on Apple, Google and Amazon devices, as well as select deals on award winning hardware including Sony's noise-cancelling headphones (20% off), Samsung's 970 Evo NVMe SSDs, and our favorite mouse, the Razer Deathadder Elite selling at half its list price.

Featured Deals

Networking, Storage and Components

Laptops

Desktop Computers

Dell XPS 8930 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Tower Desktop with GTX 1050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $949.99 at Dell (use code: DTXPSAFF1 - list price $1399.99).

at Dell (use code: - list price $1399.99). Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with 12GB RAM for $499.99 at Dell (list price $649.99).

at Dell (list price $649.99). Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Core i7-9700 8-core Gaming Desktop with RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD + $200 Visa Prepaid Card for $1576.99 at Dell (use code: IGD17 - list price $2129.99).

at Dell (use code: - list price $2129.99). Overpowered DTW3 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $1299 at Walmart (list price $2099).

at Walmart (list price $2099). Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Core i5-9400 6-core Win10 Pro Tower Desktop for $549 at Dell (list price $998.57).

at Dell (list price $998.57). Dell Vostro Small 3470 Intel Core i3-8100 Quad-core Win10 Pro SFF Desktop for $349 at Dell (list price $712.86).

Monitors and PC Accessories

Alienware AW2518HF 25" 240Hz 1ms 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $279.99 at Dell (list price $499.99).

at Dell (list price $499.99). Dell SE2419H 24" 1080p IPS LED-backlit Monitor + $50 Visa Prepaid Card for $139.99 at Dell (list price $199.99).

at Dell (list price $199.99). Today Only: Acer Predator XB271HK 27" 4K IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC for $499.99 at Amazon (list price $699.99).

at Amazon (list price $699.99). Today Only: Acer EI491CR 49" 3840x1080 144Hz Curved Monitor with AMD FreeSync2 for $639.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99).

at Amazon (list price $899.99). Logitech Crayon Stylus (For 6th Gen iPad, 3rd Gen iPad Air, 5th Gen iPad Mini) for $49.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).

at Amazon (list price $69.99). Today Only: Razer DeathAdder Elite 16,000 DPI Chroma RGB Gaming Mouse for $34.99 at Amazon (list price $69.99).

Amazon Devices and Services

Apple Devices

HDTVs & Home Entertainment

Electronics and Phones

Headphones, Speakers & Audio

Tools & Home Improvement

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.