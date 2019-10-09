Get trained in DevOps with this massive bundle, currently 96% off
Want to get involved in one of the world's fastest growing industries? DevOps is a set of practices -- a philosophy in modern IT organizations -- that automates the processes between software development and IT teams, in order that they can build, test, and release software faster and more reliably.
The DevOps Master Class Bundle is packed with all the information you need to break into this field.
This massive 86-hour bundle covers today's most in demand DevOps fundamentals, and you get lifetime access to all of it, including:
- DevOps Beginner Training: You'll get a practical look into how software development is streamlined through DevOps best practices
- Introduction to Kubernetes using Docker: Containerizing and automating applications
- Become An AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate: the leading corporate cloud computing solution
- Projects in Hadoop and Big Data: Learn by building apps
- Ansible Automation for beginners to advanced: Ansible is an open-source IT automation platform
- Fundamentals of Unix & Linux System Administration: A system administrators essential
- The Python Mega Course: Build 10 real world applications
- Elasticsearch & the Elastic Stack: Analyzing big data sets in seconds
- Docker for Professionals: A practical guide to round out your education
This comprehensive bundle of courses covers The DevOps Master Class.
