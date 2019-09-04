In brief: As IFA 2019 kicks off in Berlin, Razer unveiled its updated Blade Stealth 13 (late 2019) gaming ultrabook in three configurations: Black FHD and Black 4K with Intel's i7-1065G7 (15W TDP) paired with Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU and a Mercury White model sporting Intel's i7-1065G7 (25W TDP) along with Iris Plus graphics.

At the start of this year, we saw the Razer Blade Stealth delivering on its USP of bringing performance and portability in a premium lightweight package. It has now updated the 13.3-inch ultrabook for late-2019 with Intel's Ice Lake CPUs and Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics - the latter being a first in this category of portables.

The Black FHD and 4K models come with the aforementioned CPU/GPU combination, 512GB PCIe M.2 storage and a 100W USB-C power adapter given its demanding gaming-focused internals. The new "Mercury White" model has a higher TDP CPU with Intel Iris graphics, 256GB PCIe M.2 storage and a 65W USB-C power adapter.

All three configs have a fixed 16GB of RAM, a 720p Windows Hello supported webcam, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity running on Windows 10 Home and powered by a 53.1Wh battery.

On the outside, the Stealth Blade has thickened by 0.5mm and weighs 100g more than the previous model while featuring the same ports configuration.

With a starting price of $1,500 ($100 increase over the previous base model), the Blade Stealth 13 looks promising for gamers looking to travel light, especially with the inclusion of a GTX 1650 that's expected to output 60fps at 1080p for most first-person shooters.