In context: Upgrading your GPU is always an exciting process, but it's rarely straightforward. We simplify the early stages with our GPU buying guide, but once you've decided on a specific model, it's not always clear what you should do with your old card. Sure, you could toss it up on Craigslist, eBay, or even Amazon (if it's in good enough condition), but that can take a while.

Fortunately, some GPU makers offer alternative programs that can help you out a bit. EVGA's "Step-Up" program is probably the best out there: within 90 days of a new GPU purchase, the program lets you trade the card in for a higher or lower-end model and only pay (or receive) the price difference and any shipping fees. For a limited time recently, Asus has boasted something similar with its "Trade Up" service.

The idea behind Trade Up is simple. Within 30 days of buying a new Asus video card, you can opt to send in your old one for up to £270 back. There are a few notable catches, though: only a select list of Nvidia GeForce products qualify for trade-ins, the program is only available to those with a UK bank account, and it was supposed to end on August 31.

Fortunately, if the first two drawbacks don't phase you, the last one shouldn't, either (for now). As of writing, this promotional program has been extended to September 30, 2019, which gives you an extra three weeks and change to take advantage of it. For more details regarding how Trade Up works, visit the promotion's official website.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Trade Up program will become a permanent fixture in the Asus ecosystem. As we noted before, EVGA already offers a more fleshed-out version of the service, so allowing Trade Up to stick around could help Asus remain competitive. Still, we won't be holding our breath.