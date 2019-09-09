Why it matters: The Toughbook 55 features a modular expansion system that lets customers order the machine as kitted out or as barebones as needed with the ability to add functionality down the road. Expansion packs allow users to add amenities like I/O ports, a fingerprint reader and dedicated graphics after the fact.

Panasonic on Monday introduced a new version of its rugged Toughbook that delivers unrivaled flexibility.

A second storage drive can also be added and RAM is user-upgradeable, as you might expect. What’s unconventional, however, is the ability upgrade the keyboard. A replacement of this magnitude typically requires a trip to a service center.

Panasonic’s latest reportedly has the longest battery life of any Toughbook to date. In the event you run out of juice prematurely, you can add in an optional second battery without having to power down and disrupt your workflow. With the second battery, users can expect up to 40 hours of total runtime.

Spec-wise, the Toughbook 55 can be configured with up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processor, AMD discrete graphics, 64GB of RAM, 2TB of storage and a 1000 nit touchscreen. Buyers also get USB Type-C connectivity, HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, tetra-array microphones and a color-selectable backlit keyboard, all housed in a MIL-STD and IP53 certified magnesium alloy chassis with built-in handle.

The new system is also backward compatible with existing Toughbook 54 desktop and vehicle docks and comes backed by a three-year warranty.

The Panasonic Toughbook 55 is available from today starting at $2,099.