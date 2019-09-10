In brief: Apple’s latest iPhones are powered by the new A13 Bionic SoC built on a second-generation 7nm manufacturing process. The CPU features 8.5 billion transistors and packs in four efficiency cores that are 20 percent faster and use 40 percent less power than before alongside two performance cores that are 20 percent faster and use 30 percent less power. The CPU, GPU and neural engine are all optimized for machine learning, Apple said.

Apple during a press gathering at the Steve Jobs Theater on Tuesday announced a swarm of new products including two high-end iPhones.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature 5.8-inch (2,436 x 1,125 resolution) and 6.4-inch (2,688 x 1,242 resolution) Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively – both with 458 pixels per inch. Apple said the screens afford a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR and more, yet are 15 percent more energy efficient than before. It’s the brightest display ever in an iPhone at 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

They’re manufactured out of surgical grade stainless steel with a matte textured finish in four colors – midnight green, space grey, silver and gold – and are backed by an IP68 rating.

Arguably the biggest addition to the iPhone 11 Pro series is the rear-facing triple camera array. This square camera hump packs in a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (26mm, f/1.8) with optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera (52mm, f/2.0) with OIS and focus pixels and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera (13mm, f/2.4) with a 120-degree field of view. Across the range of cameras, you effectively get 4x optical zoom.

Each of the rear cameras can also shoot 4K 60 FPS video with extended dynamic range and video stabilization. The audio zoom feature is said to match the audio to the video framing for more dynamic sound.

Apple also briefly touched on a new camera feature called Deep Fusion that takes the best pixels from nine images and fuses them together into a single photo. It is due out later this fall via software update, we’re told.

As for battery life, the new iPhone 11 Pro delivers up to four hours more battery life than the iPhone Xs while the iPhone 11 Pro Max can run for up to five hours longer than the iPhone Xs Max.

Other noteworthy features include support for Dolby Atmos, Gigabit-class LTE at speeds up to 1.6Gbps and Wi-Fi 6 as well as Dual SIM and eSIM support. Face ID, meanwhile, now works 30 percent faster and boasts improved performance at varying distances.

The new iPhone 11 Pro models will be available to pre-order starting at 5 a.m. Pacific on Friday, September 13. They launch a week later on September 20 starting at $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max in capacities of 64GB. Models with 256GB and 512GB of local storage are also available.

The iPhone XR and iPhone 8 are also sticking around for another cycle with lowered prices starting at $599 and $499, respectively.