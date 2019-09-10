What just happened? Apple's Arcade and TV Plus subscriptions will make their proper debuts on September 19th and November 1st, respectively. Each service will be replete with its own exclusives, and both will launch with an aggressive $4.99/month subscription price.

At its iPhone 11 event in California, Apple spilled the beans on two of its biggest upcoming subscription services, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus. There's a few common themes Apple is spreading across both services: they will be ad free, sharable with up to six family members, and cost $4.99 per month.

Apple Arcade, announced last Spring, will arrive September 19th at the aforementioned $4.99 per month price. The game streaming service will be limited to the Apple ecosystem -- iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac -- and allow subscribers to play over 100 games at launch. There's also a one month free trial. At the event, Apple showed off footage from exclusive titles, such as Frogger in Toy Town, a modern spin on the classic Frogger. There was also Capcom's Shinsekai: Into The Depths.

Apple has previously pledged a quality over quantity approach for Arcade, with a focus on original content and a stringently curated library. Apple is also promising new games every month, alongside a list of debuting games for Arcade.

In similar fashion, Apple also detailed TV Plus, which is set to battle the likes of market incumbent Netflix and the looming Disney+ later this fall. Apple's TV Plus will launch on November 1st, with a $4.99 subscription price, undercutting even Disney's attractive $6.99/month price for Disney+. The service will debut with a total of nine original series, with more to come in the following months. For the most part, it seems Apple will premiere a series with an initial three episodes; afterwards, episodes will follow weekly. However, Apple noted that some seasons will be available all at once.

Like Arcade, Apple is committed to original content, demonstrated by its headlining shows such as See, a sci-fi series with Jason Momoa. Then there's Dickinson, a comedy about poet Emily Dickinson, led by Hailee Steinfeld.

As of today, Apple will also extend a complimentary one-year subscription to TV Plus to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, iMac, iPod, or Apple TV. Current Apple device owners won't be grandfathered into the deal. Otherwise, there will be a 7-day free trial.