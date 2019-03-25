Something to look forward to: Just after Google unveiled its ambitious 'Stadia' game streaming service, Apple has revealed a competing platform of its own, known as Apple Arcade. Much like other game streaming services on the market, Arcade will be a subscription-based platform that gives users on-demand access to "over 100" new and exclusive games.

Apple will be working closely with developers -- even going so far as to help fund their projects -- to bring unique content to Arcade. The company promises high-quality curation, saying it will "hand pick" all games that arrive to ensure the integrity of the service.

Speaking of curation, Apple Arcade is also being built with family-friendliness in mind, so don't expect to see too many violent or mature titles on the platform. Apple's focus is on "originality, quality, creativity, and fun" for gamers of all ages.

While that doesn't mean games like the upcoming Doom Eternal will never hit the service, they probably won't be very common.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is coming to Apple Arcade later this year.

Much like Google's Stadia locks users into the Chrome ecosystem, Arcade will restrict users to Apple's family of products: the service will only be accessible through Apple devices like the Phone, iPad, Macbook, or Apple TV. However, thanks to the very nature of game streaming, all you need is a solid internet (or data) connection to play Arcade titles; it won't matter if your device's specs are a bit out of date.

Interestingly, Apple Arcade will not feature any hidden costs or ads. Apple says that "all game features, content, and future updates" will be accessible with an Arcade subscription alone, suggesting the games featured on the platform won't house microtransactions.

Accessing Arcade will be simple, merely requiring subscribers to open up the App Store and navigate to the "Arcade" section to browse playable content.

Arcade is set to launch sometime this fall, but Apple has not yet announced details regarding its potential cost.