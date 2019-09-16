Why it matters: Amazon's one-day Prime sale is an excellent opportunity to pick up great hardware at Black Friday-like prices. But remember, these deals are only good for the next 12 hours or so and once they're gone, you'll have to wait until the next major sale which may not be until much closer to the holidays.

Amazon on Monday has slashed the cost of its Fire 7 Tablet down to holiday / Prime Day levels. For the next 12 hour or so, you can snag a 16GB Fire 7 Tablet with special offers in your choice of black, plum, sage or twilight blue for just $29.99.

Doubling capacity to 32GB will push the price to $49.99 and if you’d rather not have to contend with Amazon’s integrated advertising, it can be disabled for an additional $15, pushing the total cost to $64.99. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with 16GB can be had for just $59.99 for Prime members.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is also marked down, yours for just $24.99. Optionally, you can pick up the 4K-capable model for just $34.99 – an excellent deal on a 4K media streamer.

The All-new Kindle with built-in front light, which launched earlier this year at $89.99, is down to just $64.99 with special offers (or $84.99 without special offers) for a limited time.

The 8GB Kindle Paperwhite, meanwhile, is down to just $89.99 with special offers. For comparison, the 32GB model without special offers will set you back $134.99. And if you want the top-of-the-line Oasis, the 8GB variant is down to just $174.99 with special offers for a limited time.