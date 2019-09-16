In brief: Designed specifically for battle royale, massive multiplayer online (MMO) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, the G604 features 15 controls that can be mapped to commands, macros and more using the Logitech G HUB software. It’s also equipped with a durable metal scroll wheel that can switch between hyper-fast and ratcheted scrolling on-the-fly.

Logitech on Monday announced a brand new gaming mouse in the G604 LightSpeed wireless gaming mouse.

Logitech’s latest also features a High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K (16,000 max DPI) sensor that delivers “precise gameplay and improved power efficiency with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration.” Dual wireless technology support means you can sync the mouse to one computer using the LightSpeed wireless technology and another PC via Bluetooth. With it, Logitech claims you’ll get up to 240 hours of runtime over LightSpeed and up to 5.5 months of use over Bluetooth on a single AA battery.

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming, said that if you’re into games like Fortnite and WoW Classic, “then this just might be the mouse you’re looking for.”

The Logitech G604 LightSpeed wireless gaming mouse is available to pre-order from writing priced at $99.99. Look for it to ship this fall backed by a two-year warranty.