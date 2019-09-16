In context: Back in March, Apple unveiled its take on the game streaming industry: Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade is set to launch in a couple days, and it will house a pretty impressive line-up of games; most of which come from lesser-known indie studios and are geared toward gamers of "all ages." Gamers will be able to play full-fidelity Arcade games from a variety of Apple-exclusive platforms, including their iPhone, Apple TV, or iPad.

If that sounds like your cup of tea and you don't feel like waiting for the full launch on Thursday, we might have some good news for you now. If you have opted-in to the iOS 13 beta, it sounds like Arcade is already available: numerous users on Twitter are confirming this information, but there seems to be some inconsistency depending on one's location.

Apple Arcade is live (for now?) 3 days early pic.twitter.com/LOO9UA9XhM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 16, 2019

For the most part, though, users running iOS 13 seem to be able to subscribe to Arcade for $5/month (after a one-month free trial has lapsed). Subscribing will grant you unlimited access to the full 100-game Arcade library, and as we briefly noted before, it's looking pretty good. There's Beyond a Steel Sky (the sequel to the aging cyberpunk adventure title Beneath a Steel Sky), Oceanhorn 2, a "surreal and mythic adventure" called The Pathless, and numerous other wholly-original titles.

All in all, Apple Arcade seems to offer a very fresh gaming experience. Many of the titles contained in the monthly subscription have particularly unique aesthetics, game mechanics, or settings that make them stand out from standard AAA fare. Further, Apple promises high-quality curation standards for all current and future Arcade inclusions -- don't expect to see any low-quality "shovelware" or asset flips hit the platform.

If that's not enough for you, Arcade has some other solid features that warrant a brief mention. You can share your subscription with up to five family members, you can play a game on one device and seamlessly pick it up on another, you'll have full control over whether or not your personal data is shared, and (perhaps most importantly) you can download games to play them offline.

Feel free to visit the official Arcade website to see the service's full game line-up or pricing information. Do bear in mind that, unless you've opted into the iOS 13 beta and thus been granted early access to Arcade, you won't be able to subscribe to the service just yet -- there is no pre-order functionality, as far as we can tell.