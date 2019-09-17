Recap: Google Fi made a name for itself by offering something you couldn’t really get elsewhere – a single, flexible smartphone plan that only bills you for the data you actually use. The concept was refreshing and straightforward but in this world of monkey see, monkey do, it was bound to be short-lived.

Google on Tuesday announced that for the first time ever, they’re adding a second plan to Fi. The Google Fi “Unlimited” plan is for those that “want the simplicity and predictability that comes with paying the same price each month” and includes unlimited calls and text. You also get “unlimited” data although speeds will be reduced after 22GB of usage per person – you know, just like every other company’s “unlimited” plan.

Google said it may also “optimize” video streaming to 480p, or DVD, quality.

Pricing starts at $70 per month for one line and scales down as more lines are added. For example, you’ll pay $60 per line for two lines, $50 each for three lines and $45 per line if you have between four and six lines on your account. You also get a Google One membership with 100GB of cloud storage when signing up for an unlimited plan.

From now through September 18, you can score half off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL when you buy and activate on Google Fi.

Masthead credit: Google Fi by Lori Butcher