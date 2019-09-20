Freebie alert: To celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Epic Games is giving away half a dozen free Batman games over the coming week via the Epic Games store. So long as you grab them by September 26, they're yours to keep forever. Sweet!

From now through September 26, users can nab Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight absolutely free of charge. Developed using Unreal Engine 3, this trio of highly regarded games received Metacritic scores of 91, 91 and 87, respectively.

Arkham Knight did have its share of issues at launch, with Warner Bros. Games going so far as to suspend sales of the PC version in order to work out performance issues. It took a few months but eventually, the game returned to store (and virtual) shelves.

For the price of absolutely nothing, however, you simply can’t beat this offer.

If that weren’t enough, Epic is also gifting three titles from the Lego Batman series. Lego Batman: The Videogame, Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes and Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. I personally haven’t played any of the Lego series games but they seem to get consistently decent reviews. These are no exception, with Metacritic scores of 74, 81 and 73, respectively.

All of the games are yours to keep forever, so long as you claim them before 10:59 a.m. Eastern on September 26 (that’s next Thursday).