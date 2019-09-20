Why it matters: The 7.2 is the first Nokia smartphone to feature a rear-facing triple camera system comprised of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with Quad Pixel technology, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megpaixel ultra-wide lens with an 118-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, all of which sport Zeiss optics.

HMD Global at IFA 2019 in Berlin earlier this month announced two mid-segment smartphones, the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, the latter of which is now available to pre-order in the US.

Quad Pixel technology combines four pixels into one to create what Nokia calls “stunning images in all conditions.”

The front-facing shooter is a 20-megapixel part with f/2.0 lens that’s capable of recording 1080p at up to 30 frames per second.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen with PureDisplay technology and always-on HDR that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot. The screen is coated in 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass so scratching should be reduced to a minimum.

The handset ships with Android 9 Pie although Nokia said it is Android 10 ready and will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

The Nokia 7.2 is available to pre-order from today from Amazon and B&H Photo. It drops on September 30 priced at $349.