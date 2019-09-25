In brief: Sony recently revealed a limited edition PlayStation 4 bundle that’ll launch alongside Death Stranding later this year. The highlight of the kit is no doubt the translucent yellow DualShock 4 controller that resembles the game's BB Pod.

The Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro in a white matte finish with “two BT handprints that form the shapes of the world’s continents,” a physical copy of the game on Blu-ray disc and a translucent orange DualShock 4 controller that’s the same color as the game’s BB Pod.

Mary Yee, vice president of global marketing with SIE, said you can gently rock the controller during the game to “emulate holding the BB Pod in your own hands.” As Polygon highlights, you don’t need a special controller to do this as any DualShock 4 controller can be used to “soothe BB.”

The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition, if you recall, includes a “life-sized bridge baby” pod which is essentially a baby floating inside of a tank. It’s unusual, for sure, but it ties in with the game and would make for an interesting conversation piece.

Death Stranding is one of the most intriguing games to come down the pipe in a long time and one can only hope that the hype around the title is warranted.

The new bundle will be available in the US and Canada on November 8, the same day Death Stranding launches. Expect to pay $399.99 / $499.99 CAD for the opportunity.