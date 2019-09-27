In brief: ViewSonic has expanded its gaming monitor portfolio with five new models. Three of these are additions to its Elite product series and feature 27-inch displays, namely the XG270, XG270QG and XG270QC. The remaining two models are part of the XG05 series that includes a 24-inch and 27-inch variant.

ViewSonic recently unveiled new high-performance gaming monitors for competitive gameplay at QHD and FHD resolutions. To complement this experience, the company also launched a new Elite Ally accessory that's essentially a USB-powered touchscreen for quickly accessing OSD settings and a new Elite RGB Controller that works with compatible monitors to access and manage their RGB accent backlighting.

With plenty of features across several displays, let's go through the details of each model to see what's what.

Elite XG270QG

The top-end model (shown above) boasts an IPS 'Nano Color' panel and QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. The 27-inch display comes with Nvidia's G-Sync technology and a native 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 165Hz. With a peak brightness of 350 nits, there isn't any HDR support but the panel covers 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and has a super fast 1ms (GTG) response time.

Other gamer-focused features include support for the aforementioned Elite Display Controller and RGB ambient lighting, a built-in mouse anchor/bungee below the display and a headphone hook on the left side. The monitor will be available in November with a $600 price tag.

Elite XG270QC

The QC model drops IPS technology in favor of a more immersive 27-inch VA panel with 1500R curvature. It's got a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync 2, QHD resolution, 550 nits of peak brightness, 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage and a 3ms (GTG) response time. This monitor also has built-in support for Elite RGB and gaming peripherals. Availability is expected for Q1 2020.

Elite XG270

The XG270 features a 27-inch IPS panel with only a 1080p resolution but the highest refresh rate (240Hz with Adaptive Sync) across the line-up. This monitor has a peak brightness of 400 nits, 99 percent sRGB coverage, HDR10 support and a 1ms (GTG) response time.

There's also support for the Elite Display Controller and RGB Lighting with built-in hooks for a mouse and headphone. This monitor will cost $430 when it becomes available in November.

XG05 (24-inch and 27-inch)

Both variants of the XG05 series get a 1080p IPS panel with 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync. These monitors reach a peak brightness of 250 nits and cover 72 percent of the NTSC color gamut. Both lack HDR support and have a 1ms (MPRT) response time. Pricing is yet to be revealed with availability expected in Q1 2020.