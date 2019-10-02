Bottom line: The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's thinnest Surface device ever and typically consumes only about as much power as your smartphone, so the Pro X has better battery life than previous iterations. But wait… There's more.

Microsoft had a slew of new announcements at its Surface event on Wednesday. In addition to the Surface Pro 7, Redmond is adding a new device to its Pro line called the Surface Pro X that is three times more powerful that the Surface Pro 6.

Surface Pro X weighs in at 1.68 pounds and measures only 5.3mm. The 13-inch bezel-free display helps to trim down the form factor even more. With an anodized aluminum chassis, it is the lightest and thinnest Surface device the company has put out.

The Pro X sports the new Microsoft SQ1 CPU based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile SoC architecture with an integrated Adreno 685 iGPU. Microsoft says that the graphics processor is powerful enough to perform two teraflops of graphical computations.

The SQ1 processor is a 7w chip but generally runs at about 2w. Microsoft claims that this allows the Surface Pro X to run for around 13 hours on a charge. It also has the same fast charging that Microsoft introduced across entire Surface family. It can charge to 80-percent capacity in just under an hour.

Connectivity features include the expected WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, but also unexpected LTE Advanced support. Cellular connectivity is provided via a Qualcomm Snapdragon X24 LTE modem.

It has a removable SSD starting a 128GB but supports up to 512GB. So expanding storage after the fact is a non-issue.

Of course, the device supports Microsoft’s new Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen and Surface Arc Mouse. Although the accessories are sold separately, some will like the portability of an ultra thin, with the versatility of a 2-in-1. The keyboard has a dock that the pen fits right in to charge and is concave enough to allow the Surface Pro X to fold down on it to fully close like a laptop would.

On the software side of things, the new 2-in-1 comes installed with either Windows 10 Home or Pro. It also has a 30-day trial of Microsoft Office.

Microsoft also says that it has designed an AI engine that helps out with AI tasks and requires very little in the way of CPU cycles.

Pre-orders for the Surface Pro X began today. The Pro X starts at $999 on the low end, ships on November 5.