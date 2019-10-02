In brief: The 12.3-inch PixelSense display remains unchanged, offering up a maximum resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 with a PPI rating of 267. And yes, that means you’re also stuck with the same chunky bezels as before (you'll need to look to the new Surface Pro X for relief from thick bezels).

Microsoft at an early morning press event in New York City on Wednesday announced the next iteration of Surface Pro. The aptly named Surface Pro 7 may look just like its predecessor from the outside but it’s the changes on the inside that really count.

Microsoft is outfitting the Pro 7 with laptop-class, 10th generation Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs from Intel that are up to twice as fast as what’s found in the Surface Pro 6. You can also configure the Surface Pro 7 with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 1TB solid state drive.

Another big advancement for Surface is the inclusion of USB-C which drew a big pop from the crowd.

What isn’t likely to get potential buyers excited, however, is the battery life. The Surface Pro 7 offers up to 10.5 hours of runtime on a single charge, far less than the 13.5 hours claimed by the Pro 6.

There’s also a new Surface Pen that’s faster than before and now works with Microsoft Excel although as usual, it is still sold as an optional accessory.

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 7 is available to pre-order from today in black and silver and will launch on October 22 starting at 749.