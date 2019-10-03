Bottom line: Sony on Thursday announced a refined version of its popular Alpha a9 flagship mirrorless camera. Most of the core components have been carried over from the previous iteration but there are still plenty of tangible upgrades worthy of consideration. Will that be enough to get photogs to buy in?

The newly minted Alpha a9 II utilizes the same 24.2-megapixel full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor found in the original that’s just as quick on the draw, too – 20 frames per second with the electronic shutter with no blackout and 10 frames per second with the mechanical shutter.

Buyers also get the same 693-point phase-detection autofocus system that covers 93 percent of the image sensor.

What’s different, you ask? For starters, Sony has addressed the camera’s ergonomics through a redesigned grip and buttons. Elsewhere, you’ll find that both SD card slots now support UHS-II for speedier write speeds and the inclusion of a new USB 3.2 Type-C connector. The integrated Ethernet port also gets a boost to 1000BASE-T and 5GHz has been added in addition to the existing 2.4GHz wireless option.

It doesn’t end there, however, as the in-body stabilization system has been boosted to 5.5 stops and the shutter is now rated for 500,000 exposures. The camera also boasts enhanced dust and moisture resistance with additional sealing applied to all seams. Battery life gets a bump as well; you can now shoot up to 500 snaps when using the EVF or up to 590 shots with the LCD.

Sony’s Alpha a9 II mirrorless digital camera goes up for pre-order today for approximately $4,500. Look for it to ship sometime in November. . You can nab one over on B&H Photo.