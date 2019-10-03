Bottom line: Mini PCs aren't for everybody, but for those who are into them, Radxa has a new version of the Rock Pi coming this month for only $75. It is more of the same from previous versions, but this one has support for dual monitors.

Radxa unveiled a new single-board computer called Rock Pi 4C at the XDC2019 conference on Thursday. The previous iteration, Rock Pi 4, is a tiny Android-powered (or Debian) unit equipped with a Rockchip RK3399 processor, which supports displays of up to 4K at a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Rock Pi 4C is similar in its design, but has two display ports instead of just one, LinuxGizmos notes. Its cousin only had one HDMI 2.0 port, The 4C has a micro HDMI port and a mini DisplayPort, allowing users a dual-monitor setup. However, keep in mind that while micro HDMI supports resolutions up to 3840 x 2160, the mini-DP can only handle monitors up to 2560 x 1440.

For the size, the Rock Pi 4C packs a pretty decent punch. In addition to the dual-display support, the board features the Rockchip 64bit hexa-core ARM-based processor, as previously mentioned, support for 512MB to 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and support for eMMC modules. For a storage solution, the Rock Pi 4C uses a microSD card reader. It also comes equipped with an M.2 connector for NVMe SSDs.

While neither Rock Pi nor Radxa have updated their sites with the new board, Radxa CEO Tom Cubie said that the mini PC launches later this month for $75.