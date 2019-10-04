Why it matters: While most conversation about digital storefronts revolves around Steam and the Epic Games Store, there are plenty of other options out there, including Good Old Games (GOG). This weekend, the company is offering up to 70 percent off some classic and newer titles.

It’s been eleven years since the launch of GOG. To celebrate, the company has discounted a number of great games, but only for this weekend. The most enticing offer is probably The Witcher 3: Game of the Year edition, which is down from its usual price of $49.99 to just $14.99. Created by GOG parent company CD Projekt, this GoY edition bundles of one of the best games ever made with its two huge expansions, all additional content, and technical and visual updates.

Staying in the Witcher universe, another bargain is Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, which has been reduced by 50 percent to $14.99. One of our previous ‘Best PC Games (you should be playing),' it’s essentially an RPG that replaces battles with the card game Gwent. It flew under a lot of people’s radar when released, but it’s an addictive experience that’s worth your time.

Some other reduced titles that we’ve recommended in the past include the brilliant Divinity: Original Sin II – Definitive Edition ($26.99), Kingdom Come: Deliverance ($14.99), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice ($14.99), and XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack ($9.99).

There are also a few classics on offer, including some Monkey Island games, the BioShock and Gothic franchises, Planescape: Torment, and Baldur’s Gate I and II.

The sale ends on Monday, so you’d best move fast if you want to grab some bargains.