In brief: Sony's latest software update, version 7.00, is all set to launch globally this week, bringing with it several enhancements to the console's online gaming and networking capabilities.

Back in July, Sony sent beta invites to the PS4's firmware version 7.00, which is set to go live this week.

After finally bringing cross-platform multiplayer support, Sony is looking to further improve things with an update focused around the console's Party and Remote Play feature.

Players will note the upgraded Party size that will double to accommodate 16 players once the update goes live, as well as better audio quality and network performance, thanks to back-end tweaks meant to take care of connectivity issues with other players.

There's also a new Chat Transcription feature for players in the US that will provide accessibility support for US English by converting party voice chat to text or inputting text that's read aloud to other party members via the PS4 Second Screen app on a mobile device.

Fans of Remote Play game streaming will no longer need an iPhone/iPad or a Sony Xperia phone/tablet, as the feature will now work on all Android devices running version 5.0 or later. Nearly seven months after debuting on iOS, billions of Android users will finally be able to stream 'select' PS4 games to their mobile devices, though an update to Android 10 is required if anyone is looking to play with a DualShock 4 wireless controller.

The iOS version of the app has also been updated to allow the displaying of the controller at all times and locking the screen orientation. As always, Sony recommends using a wired LAN setup for the best Remote Play experience.