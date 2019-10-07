Why it matters: Apple's services division has been killing it as of late and based on what we've seen of Apple TV+ thus far, that's only going to continue. If Apple can create a compelling enough bundle that saves consumers a meaningful amount of money while keeping content providers happy, it could be bad news for the competition. That's a big "if," however.

Apple is reportedly in the early stages of negotiating with major record labels with regard to bundling Apple Music and Apple TV+ into a single package deal.

Sources familiar with the matter tell the Financial Times that some labels are open to the idea but that at least one big name has expressed concern. Specifically, the label is worried that bundling may lead to decreased revenue (despite the possibility that it could also result in more overall subscriptions sold).

Apple Music currently commands $9.99 per month and Apple TV+, which is scheduled to launch on November 1, will be introduced at $4.99 per month. Bundling the two together, like Spotify and Hulu have done with their respective services, would give customers a wide range of on-demand audio and video and likely save them a few bucks per month in the process.

Apple could even take it a step further by throwing in complementary subscriptions to Apple News+ and Apple Arcade.

For those interested, you’ll be able to trial Apple TV+ free for seven days. Furthermore, those that have recently (as of September 10) purchased an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get one year of Apple TV+ for free.