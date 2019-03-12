The big picture: Spotify and Hulu are again joining forces, this time to wage war against Apple and its upcoming video streaming service (which could be combined with Apple Music in a cross-entertainment bundle similar to what we are seeing here). If you already subscribe to Spotify, you might as well take advantage of this offer and nab Hulu for free.

Spotify and Hulu locked arms around this time a year ago to offer a respectable discount when subscribing to both services. Now, they’ve sweetened the deal even more.

Spotify on Tuesday announced that all premium subscribers in the US – those who pay $9.99 per month for its service – are eligible to receive Hulu’s ad-supported tier free of charge.

Existing Spotify Premium members can take advantage of the offer by adding the Hulu plan via the “Your Services” page in your account settings. New Spotify Premium users, meanwhile, can sign up for the bundle on Spotify’s website and receive the first 30 days free of charge; after that, it’s just $9.99 per month for the combo.

Spotify subscribers that are already taking advantage of the duo’s $12.99 per month bundle from last year will automatically see their monthly bill reduced to $9.99.

Hulu responded to Netflix’s price hike earlier this year by slashing its own prices. The company cut $2 off the cost of its ad-supported plan, bringing it down to $5.99 from $7.99 per month.

Today’s news comes just one day after Apple sent out invites to a March 25 event in which the company is expected to announce a new video streaming service.

Spotify’s latest offer is open until June 10, 2019, “or while supplies last.”