The big picture: Tile’s natural progression was always a simple one. The consumer electronics specialist put out its first physical tracking device in 2012 and while improving things like battery life and range was going to be important in subsequent years, most could see that Tile wouldn’t have a true breakout product until it slimmed down its trackers significantly.

That’s exactly what they’ve done with the new Tile Sticker and Tile Slim.

The Tile Sticker is a button-style tracker that uses 3M adhesive to stick onto most metal and plastic surfaces. It measures 27mm x 7.3mm with a range of 150 feet, is waterproof and features a three-year battery life.

Tile’s Slim, meanwhile, now comes in the shape of a credit card, perfect for slotting into your wallet or luggage tag. It boasts a longer 200-foot range and is twice as loud as the previous Slim. Like the Sticker, it also comes with three years of battery life.

Unfortunately, the battery isn’t replaceable on neither the Sticker nor the Slim. Once it dies, you’ll have to replace it. Of course, three years is a long time and Tile will likely have even better and more desirable devices to choose from come late 2022.

Tile has also rolled out new versions of its Mate and Pro trackers, adding even more versatility to these established product lines.

Tile’s new products are available from today from the company’s website and at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Lowe’s. Pricing starts at $39.99 for a Tile Sticker two-pack while individual Tile Slim, Tile Mate and Tile Pro units go for $29.99, $24.99 and $34.99, respectively. Multi-packs with gift-giving in mind are also available.