What just happened? On Wednesday, audio giant Sennheiser launched a new wireless gaming headset that it claims can last for up to 100 hours on a single charge. If the claim holds true, it blows all competition out of the water in that respect.

The GPS 370 combines low power consumption with a long-lasting battery to bring gamers a set of cans that last way longer than anything else in the market. The headset even outlasts Sennheiser’s high-end, $350 GPS 670 by a factor of five. The 670 runs for 16-20 hours, which is currently about the highest of any competitor as well.

With an SPL of 117dB, it is not shaving battery consumption by lowering output levels either. It uses the same sound processing as in its GPS 300 wired headset for the high-quality clarity Sennheiser is known for at near-zero latency. If the battery runs dry in the middle of a gaming session, you can just plug in the charging cable and continue using it.

It features the same a noise-canceling boom mic that mutes when raised like Sennheiser's other gaming headsets. The memory foam ear cups and head cushions are similar to others, like the SteelSeries Siberia 840, which is fairly comfortable but could be improved. The cans are also on a ball-joint, making them easily conform to any head without all the fidgeting.

Sennheiser consistently gets high marks for its gaming headsets, so this one should be no different in quality.

The GPS 370 is compatible with PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4 and is available on Sennheiser's website starting today for $199.95. It comes with a Bluetooth 5.0 dongle and micro USB charging cable out of the box. Sennheiser will also include its GSA 50 headset hanger, which normally sells for $38, for free.