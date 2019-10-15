Bottom line: Google claims that Stadia will enable gameplay at up to 4K 60 frames per second with HDR and 5.1 surround sound although your mileage will vary depending on your Internet connection and playback device. You’ll also need to be a Stadia Pro subscriber to get access to the highest quality settings.

Google during its Made by Google event in New York City on Tuesday revealed that Stadia will launch on November 19 across 14 markets, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Specifically, Google’s cloud-based gaming service will go live at 9 a.m. Pacific. John Justice, vice president of product at Stadia, said Founder’s Edition and Premiere Edition kits will ship out to users in the same order that pre-orders were received. In other words, if you were among the very first to secure a pre-order, you should be near the front of the line in the shipping queue.

Keep an eye on your inbox as Google will send a message when your order ships and another with a code to activate your Stadia account and Stadia Pro service.

The Stadia Founder’s Edition bundle includes three months of Stadia Pro access, a buddy pass that gives a friend three months of complementary service, a Google Chromecast Ultra streaming dongle and an exclusive “Night Blue” Stadia controller. The bundle is still available to pre-order priced at $129.