In context: Apple has had a rough fall this year in terms of software updates. The latest iOS/iPad update continues to right the wrongs of iOS 13, a major release that felt rushed out the door and then saw three updates in the span of 11 days. macOS Catalina got off to a similarly shaky start, that despite the new features, broke app experiences for many users and even had Apple warning DJs to refrain from updating because of linkage issues between the now defunct iTunes and third-party DJ apps.

Apple's iOS/iPadOS 13.1.3 update is rolling out now to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users. With a small download size, provided you're updating from iOS 13.1.2, the latest version addresses issues with multiple apps, including Mail and Health as well as problems with iCloud Backup restores and Bluetooth connectivity.

The latest update:

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

The next iteration, iOS 13.2, is currently in beta testing and will reportedly come with Deep Fusion camera technology for the latest iPhones, among other improvements.

For macOS Catalina, Apple has included installation and reliability improvements in a supplemental update that should fix problems users might have come across when trying to install the OS in the first place. The macOS Catalina 10.15 Supplemental Update:

Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space

Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in

Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline