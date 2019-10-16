Something to look forward to: Despite launching ten years ago, League of Legends remains one of the most popular PC games in the world. At its anniversary celebrations yesterday, Riot Games revealed a new version of the game would be coming to mobile and consoles.

The new game, called League of Legends: Wild Rift, will be free to download and launch on Android, iOS, and consoles next year. The developer says it’s not a straight port of LoL’s PC version as it includes several changes.

While the MOBO gameplay remains unchanged, a dual-stick control scheme has been introduced to make things easier on non-PC platforms. There’s also a new map, and matches will be shorter: around 15 to 20 minutes long.

“It is a new game built from scratch to ensure it is a polished, legitimate LoL experience that’s worth players’ time,” said Riot.

According to Newzoo, League of Legends is the most popular core PC game in terms of unique monthly players. It regularly grabs a spot on our Best PC Games (you should be playing) list.

Once looked down upon by many gamers, the popularity of mobile titles has exploded in recent times. Last month, PUBG became the first mobile battle royale game to pass $1 billion in revenue. There’s also Call of Duty: Mobile, which hit 100 million downloads in its first week, and the continuing success of Fortnite’s mobile incarnation, which has generated over $752 million.

Alphas and betas of LoL: Wild Rift will start rolling out at the end of this year, beginning in China. Preregistration is available today through Google Play.