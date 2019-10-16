When a tech startup makes it into the big leagues, a film, book, or movie based on the company's trials and tribulations is never far behind. There's the Steve Jobs movie and The Social Network (centered around Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook), to name a couple.

Soon enough, ride-hailing service Uber (currently set on becoming an "OS" for life) will be following in the footsteps of Apple and Facebook with its own TV show. The show's title is undecided for the time being, but it will be based on the bestselling book "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," written by Mike Isaac.

The film, much like its book counterpart, will showcase Uber's rise to fame, detailing both its successes and failures over the years. Showtime will be producing the series, with Brian Koppelman and David Levien (of Billions fame) set to handle the writing.

"The story of Uber is rich in plot twists, one-of-a-kind personalities and important implications for corporate America," said Showtime President of Entertainment Jana Winograde. "It is a case study of ingenuity and insanity, and there are no writers better suited than Brian and David to explore this business and the people who drive it, literally and metaphorically."

Uber is deeply-ingrained in American society these days (especially in urban areas), but it remains to be seen whether or not a show based on its history is something the public will be clamoring to watch. Regardless, Showtime has not offered a release date for the show, nor do we know what platforms it will be available on for viewing.

In the meantime, we'd love to hear from our readers. Would you watch a show centered around Uber and its founders? Let us know in the comments.