Highly anticipated: Few phones can match the hype or style of the iconic Motorola V3 flip, and who stands a better chance than its maker of doing it all over again. With Motorola sending out media invites for an event that promises a "highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon," it's all but certain that the long-rumored foldable Razr phone is on the horizon.

We've previously seen a concept video and a few leaked renders of how Motorola's design for its V3 successor could hinge upon a foldable form factor. The company's Razr V3 went on to become the best selling flip phone with more than 130 million units sold in its heyday, and now Motorola looks forward to reviving that legacy with a potential rival to Samsung's Galaxy Fold, set for an official reveal next month.

The upcoming design would still retain the 'flip' aspect of the phone, meaning that instead of opening/closing like a tablet, the device would fold vertically to fit inside pockets, according to CNET, which reported the invite's details.

"You're going to flip," reads the press invite with a GIF teasing the new Razr (or its hinge at least) appearing from underneath a V3 as its shell peels away, along with a tagline and the official unveiling date. The event is also said to feature "a journey through immersive experiences," and will be starring special guests and musical performers for the pizzazz.

Reported specs of the phone include a 6.2-inch display running on a mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB Storage and a 2,730mAh battery. While it doesn't sound very high end, it may justify for the phone's relatively cheaper (and rumored) $1,500 price tag.

Of course, more details and clarification of these rumors will happen at the official event, which promises the "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon."