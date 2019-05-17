Something to look forward to: After the Galaxy Fold mess, many consumers are skeptical when it comes to foldable phones. But Motorola’s upcoming take on the design is a departure from what we’ve seen from Samsung, Huawei, and the rest. Now, a fan-made video, used by parent firm Lenovo for a press demo, shows what we might expect from the foldable Razr handset.

We got an idea of what the new Razr phone would look like back in January. Unlike most foldables, which are standard-sized handsets that open out to tablet-like devices, Motorola’s device looks like a normal phone that folds down into a compact form factor, allowing it to be easily carried in a pocket.

The video shows how the folding mechanism works using a special hinge and gears. There’s a small, secondary screen on the outside of the phone that displays information such as notifications and the time/date, and we also see the Razr in black, red, and blue colors.

Hopefully, the design will avoid the problems experienced by the Galaxy Fold, which Samsung has reportedly now fixed and will release next month. While the Razr is rumored to be cheaper than the $2,000 Fold, it is still expected to carry a price tag of around $1,500.

Despite the video being a concept by @WaqarKhanHD, Engadget writes that it was “an edited fan render Lenovo was using for a press demo.” You can see more of Waqar Khan’s work on his YouTube channel.