WTF?! Huawei is preparing to launch its latest wearable the Watch GT 2. To celebrate, the company is giving away a limited number of watches for free. There is one catch, though. To get a freebie, you’ll have to dive into the River Thames for it.

The company has set up a “Dive-Thru” on the Royal Victoria Dock in London. Brave souls who really want a Watch GT 2 gratis can dive into the chilly, murky waters of the Thames and pick from a selection of watches, some of which are underwater.

The promotion is in celebration of the Watch GT 2’s release and to highlight its waterproof casing. The wearable also touts a two-week battery life, Bluetooth 5.1 support, and enough onboard storage for 500 MP3s. Of course, it includes fitness tracking software, as well as a sleep tracker, activity reminders, calorie counter, and heart monitor that will alert you to irregular heart rhythms.

The GT 2 is on sale now, starting at $199 at Amazon and other retailers. However, it is only available in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Mexico.

If that price is too steep for you, you can go jump in the river. But be prepared. The average temperature in the River Thames is about 12C (54F). You might want to bring your wetsuit.

The event is only open to residents living in the UK. The freezing fun runs for one day, Saturday, October 19, from noon to 4pm GMT or until the supply of 35 watches runs out.