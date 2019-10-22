In brief: Razer's ambidextrous Viper Ultimate mouse features a highly advanced sensor that's capable of 20,000 DPI sensitivity, 650 IPS tracking speed with a resolution accuracy of 99.6%, all in a lightweight 74g shell.

In the heat of the moment, optical switches on Razer's Viper Ultimate gaming mouse could make all the difference. The company recently unveiled an upgraded variant of its Viper gaming mouse that's designed to be "a true extension of a gamer" by being the "fastest wireless gaming mouse designed for esports."

Featuring Razer's HyperSpeed technology, that was confirmed to be "25% faster than leading wireless gaming mice" by the TUV SUD PSB certification institute, the mouse has tracking speeds of up to 650 inches per second (IPS) and a highly accurate 20,000 DPI sensor for nailing those game-winning headshots.

The Focus+ sensor used inside the Viper Ultimate also enables 'Smart Tracking' that calibrates mouse moves across different surfaces automatically, 'Asymmetric Lift-Off' for presetting landing and lift-off distances, and 'Motion-Sync' to communicate with the PC at exact intervals for improved sensor response and tracking.

Under their palm, players get access to eight programmable buttons, support for five on-board memory profiles and optical switches that have been rated for 70 million clicks.

The $149.99 Viper Ultimate boasts a 70-hour battery life and supports Razer's full array of Chroma offerings, including Chroma RGB lighting and Charging Dock.