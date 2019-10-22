The right move: Those who have already pre-purchased Disney+ will have their purchase put on hold. It'll resume after the Verizon promotional period expires, a spokesperson said.

Disney and Verizon on Tuesday announced that all new and existing Verizon wireless unlimited customers, new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers will get 12 months of Disney+ streaming service on the house.

Disney+ is expected to raise a ruckus in the streaming video industry next month with content from Pixar, 20th Century Fox, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and of course, Disney itself. The streaming platform in its first year anticipates putting out more than 25 original series and 10 unique films.

It will complement Hulu and ESPN+ as part of Disney’s over-the-top strategy. In fact, you’ll be able to get all three services in a bundle for just $12.99 per month if you don’t take advantage of Verizon’s free offer. As a standalone product, Disney+ will command $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne earlier this year said he expects Disney to sign up 13 million subscribers by the end of next year. If all goes according to plan, Disney could have as many as 130 million subscribers across its various video services by 2024, Swinburne added in his note to investors.

The Verizon promotion will arrive in tandem with the launch of Disney+ on November 12 although exact details on how to redeem the offer haven't been shared.

Masthead credit: Disney+ by Ivan Marc