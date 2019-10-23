Through the looking glass: Curiously enough, Snowden doesn’t discredit the possibility that aliens exist or that the government has information on them. He just states that he wasn’t able to find anything on the topic on the networks he had access to. And really, one wouldn’t expect to find information on this topic within the NSA or the CIA. That’s not really their expertise.

Government whistleblower Edward Snowden appeared on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday. As part of the nearly three hour interview which was conducted via video stream due to Snowden’s inability to travel, the whistleblower touched on the topic of alien life.

At around the 30:55 mark of the interview, Snowden said he went looking for evidence of “aliens and chemtrails” on the network but came up empty-handed.

“I know you want there to be aliens. I know Neil deGrasse Tyson badly wants there to be aliens and there probably are. But the idea that we’re hiding them… if we are hiding them… I had ridiculous access to the networks at the NSA, the CIA, the military, all these groups, I couldn’t find anything. If it’s hidden, and it could be hidden, it’s hidden really damn well, especially for people on the inside.”

I’ve only had the opportunity to listen to the first half hour or so of the interview thus far but if you’ve followed Snowden’s story or are at all interested in the topics of technology or government surveillance, it’ll likely be a worthwhile investment of your time.

