In brief: Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared a teaser image of its upcoming smartwatch that's expected to be unveiled at a company event scheduled for November 5. Apple Watch clone, anyone? We'll know soon enough.

Smartwatches have mostly become an Apple thing as of late, but Xiaomi is looking to change that with its first Wear OS smartwatch, reportedly called the Mi Watch.

Although the Chinese company has been selling smartwatches with its Amazfit partner for sometime now, the Mi Watch would be the first under its own brand name. A teaser image shared by the company (above) highlights the square face of the watch, while the one shared below by the company's CEO on Weibo, reveals it to be more or less an Apple Watch clone, right down to the placement of the digital crown.

Given that a square design didn't hinder Apple's watch ambitions (thanks to good software and support), Xiaomi is looking to go a similar route by taking notes from the best in the business.

Even though its hardware will reportedly be running Google's Wear OS (the only viable option), the company could potentially stir things in the wearable space by equipping its smartwatch with plenty of features, good battery life and an attractive price tag.

Xiaomi's main event will also be unveiling a new smartphone for the Chinese market and it remains to be seen if the company's first branded smartwatch makes it to the western markets.