Highly anticipated: Diablo Game Director Luis Barriga said there will be a playable demo of the game at this year’s BlizzCon featuring the barbarian, sorceress and druid at playable characters. This means we’ll likely get some feedback from those with boots on the ground real soon.

Blizzard during the opening ceremony of its annual BlizzCon convention in Anaheim on Friday officially unveiled Diablo IV.

Most expected the unveiling would take place at last year’s gathering and according to some sources, that was indeed the plan. At the 11th hour, however, Blizzard decided to hold off on the announcement for whatever reason and instead reveal a mobile game called Diablo Immortal – a move that only further exasperated attendees and fans around the globe.

Diablo Immortal is still in production for Android and iOS with no set release date.

Blizzard wasted little time in giving fans exactly what they wanted. After a brief apology of its recent handling of the Hong Kong protest, we jumped right into an extended cinematic scene that set the stage of what was to come.

Diablo IV is a much darker take on the franchise. It’ll be set in Sanctuary as well as a “dark and medieval version of Hell.” In the first gameplay trailer, we got a much better look of what to expect and boy does it look good.

Diablo IV will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A launch date wasn’t provided although considering there is a playable demo at BlizzCon, one has to think that a final version isn’t too far out. Furthermore, the fact that it is coming to PS4 and Xbox One – consoles that are at the end of their lifecycles – is further evidence that Diablo IV should be ready sooner rather than later.

It’s not too late to take part in BlizzCon 2019, even if you aren’t in Anaheim. The BlizzCon Virtual Ticket lets you join the party from the comfort of your own home. With it, you’ll get access to developer interviews and insights, panels from three stages, commemorative loot and more. Expect to pay $49.99 for the two-day opportunity.